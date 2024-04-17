Charges Will Be Dropped For NJ Linebacker Accused Of Rape

Marcel Mami, of Fredrick, MD, and Daunte White, of Wharton, NJ, were first arrested following a nearly six-month-long investigation on Tuesday, January 24, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The Loretto Borough police originally explained that an unnamed Cambria County woman came forward during the summer following the assault at a house party in the borough on Feb. 4, 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The pair's charges have been updated to be Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person - ARD.

Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, known as ARD, "is usually for first time offenders. The program is intended to encourage offenders to make a fresh start after participating in a rehabilitative program and offers them the possibility of dismissal of charges and the expungement of the offender’s arrest record upon completion of the program," as stated in the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services website.

Mami and White's ARD must be completed within 12 months and they both must "Comply with Rules set by the Probation Officer" and all probation rules, as detailed in their updated dockets.

District Attorney of Cambria County Gregory J. Neugebauer, sent the following statement to Daily Voice about this case:

"This case was resolved after several consultations with the victim, and in light of several issues which arose after charges were filed. The victim indicated that they desired to move on from the incident, and we must always be mindful of how cases can affect victims, and take their wishes into consideration."

At the time of their arrests, Mami was a freshman, White was a sophomore at SFU, and both were linebackers.

