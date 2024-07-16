A Few Clouds 95°

SHARE

More Charges Filed Against Passaic Driver, 25, In Crash: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old Passaic resident has been hit with additional charges in a car crash earlier this month in Weehawken that seriously injured three people.

A vehicle damaged following multiple crashes in Weehawken on Friday, July 5.

A vehicle damaged following multiple crashes in Weehawken on Friday, July 5.

 Photo Credit: Provided by Daily Voice reader
Sam Barron

Luis Tubac-Socoy faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim and assault by automobile, among others following the Friday, July 5 crash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

ALSO SEE: Passaic Driver, 25, Seen On Video Fleeing Scene Where 3 Were Seriously Injured

At 9:50 p.m., a crash occurred at Avenue at Port Imperial and Port Imperial Boulevard between a Ford F350 and a Honda CRV, Suarez said. After striking the Honda, Tubac-Socoy fled the scene, striking three pedestrians, Suarez said. Tubac-Socoy then fled the second crash scene, exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot, Suarez said.

Two of the pedestrians, a 78-year-old North Bergen woman and a 70-year-old woman from Florida, as well as one passenger of the Honda, an 80-year-old North Bergen woman, were seriously injured, Suarez said. The third pedestrian and four other occupants of the Honda suffered minor injuries, Suarez said.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE