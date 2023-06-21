Partly Cloudy 61°

CEO Of Missing Submarine Company OceanGate Studied Aerospace Engineering At Princeton

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate — the company that owns the missing submarine — has New Jersey ties.

Photo Credit: Stockton Rush LinkedIn
Cecilia Levine
Rush earned his BSE in Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University, graduating in 1984.

Five years later, he built an experimental aircraft and a "heavily modified Kittredge K-350 two-man submersible, in which he has conducted over 30 dives to date," the OceanGate website reads.

Rolling Stone on Tuesday morning, June 20, obtained an email from the Department of Homeland Security saying banging sounds 30 minutes apart were detected where the sub lost contact Sunday morning June 18.

The US Coast Guard in a Tweet confirmed that while underwater noises were detected by a Canadian P-3 aircraft, the "ROV searches have yielded negative results."

Rush is one of five people on board OceanGate's Titan submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic while headed to the Titanic over the weekend,

This is a developing report. Check back for more.

