Who Dumped 500 Pounds Of Pasta In Central Jersey?

The Department of Public Works cleaned up about 15 wheelbarrows' worth of spaghetti, macaroni and other pasta after photos circulated on social media.

Police were contacted after township officials learned of the piles of pasta, according to Himanshu Shah, Old Bridge’s business administrator.

"This incident is under investigation by the police department," Shah said on Thursday, May 4.

DPW "visited the site and did in fact find what appeared to be 15 wheel barrel loads of illegal dumped pasta along a creek in a residential neighborhood,” Shah said in a statement.

The mounds of pasta were found along Iresick Brook near Hilliard and Mimi roads.

Photos of the illegal dumping were posted on Facebook last week by Nina Jochnowitz, who previously ran for town council.

Once a police report was filed, Shah said two public works employees cleaned the area.

They were able to properly dispose of all the pasta in under an hour, he said.

"We estimate several hundred pounds of uncooked pasta was removed from the packaging and then dumped along the creek. It looked like it was only there for a short time, but moisture did start to soften some of the pasta," Shah said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.