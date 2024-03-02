Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Cat Burglars Flee With Dumont Resident's Wallet After Failing To Find Vehicle Key Fob

Burglars snatched a wallet from a sleeping Dumont resident in the middle of the night Saturday after apparently failing to find a vehicle key fob, authorities said.

More and more, vehicle thieves in North Jersey are breaking into homes looking for key fobs, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

Jerry DeMarco
The Margaret Court resident awoke shortly before 2:30 a.m. March 2 to find a window open, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

Security video showed one burglar entering the home while another waited outside a little more than 10 minutes earlier, the chief said.

After failing to also get into the resident’s vehicle, the two took off with his wallet, Joyce said.

Joyce said the intruder was dressed in a black hooded jacket with black pants and black and white sneakers.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as part of an investigation into the break-in, the chief said.

