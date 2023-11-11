Career North Jersey Law Enforcer Patents Safety Device To Better Protect Kids In School

The father of two from Wayne -- who became director of security for Fair Lawn's schools after more than two distinguished decades of police work -- has developed an electronically locked dropbox to replace open plastic bins that are often left in front of schools for parents and others to bring by students' items.

Licamara, who spent much of his law enforcement career as an undercover detective, retired as the South Hackensack deputy police chief after being heavily involved both as a DARE officer and in district safety planning.

He went on to become the deputy director of public safety at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, based near Washington Square Park, and was responsible for protecting the school's 30,000-plus students, faculty and staff.

While fulfilling his duties in Fair Lawn, where he began work in 2018, Licamara designed, refined and eventually patented the Smart Safety Drop. Then he had it manufactured himself.

"It doesn't have to be limited to schools," Licamara said. "There are daycare centers and other offices that seek the best protection by limiting who goes in and out of particular buildings."

Leaving the typical open bin outside a location risks someone leaving something dangerous inside, he said.

The Smart Safety Drop is made of heavy-duty see-through polycarbonate and stainless steel with a fixed smart lock on it. When a visitor arrives with an item to drop off, a staffer verifies that the youngster attends the school through a quick computer check, unlocks the box via remote and locks it the same way once the item or items have been left.

Once the visitor is gone, someone can retrieve whatever's been left.

"Some schools allow you to enter the building and leave an item at their greeter desk or office," Licamara said. "But how do you know if a person isn't lying about dropping off the item and only wants access into the school to harm others?"

Licamara is awaiting the results of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security review to have his invention become a "recognized and verified safety device to prevent a terrorist act."

He has the bona fides.

Licamara worked roughly 15 of his 22 years on the job going undercover in what he estimated were several hundred cases. South Hackensack loaned him out to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office for four of those years. Licarama also is a certified active shooter training instructor.

Nowadays he's taking orders for his Smart Safety Drop.

