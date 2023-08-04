Cardi Cleared: NJ Rapper Won't Face Charges For Mic Toss

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced no charges will be filed against Cardi B, a Tenafly resident, for tossing a microphone at a fan who threw a drink at her during a concert in Las Vegas last weekend.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Footage of Cardi's mic toss has gone viral across social media. After the mic toss spread across social media, new footage resurfaced showing she had asked the crowd to spray her with water.

According to Daily Voice sources at the event, the audience member threw water from a personal cup she was drinking out of, about 10 minutes after people stopped splashing Cardi — prompting the mic toss.

The microphone Cardi B threw is now being sold on Ebay. The bidding is up to $99,900 with all proceeds going to charity. The microphone still works, according to the listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.