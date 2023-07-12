CEO's Dream Of Car Wash With Fresh Twist Becomes Reality — With New NJ Locations

A new car wash facility that's part of an environmentally conscious chain has opened in Perth Amboy.

Spark Car Wash, is a modern car wash known for its innovative equipment, exceptional service, and high-tech experience.

The official opening was on May 26, but they plan a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 13.

"There is nothing we love more than people who love their cars, and the car culture in Perth Amboy has been really fun for us to be a part of," said CEO Kyle Van Decker, the owner of the chain.

Located at 90 W Pond Road, it becomes the fourth in a chain of car washes.

"Being a New Jersey native myself, I knew everyone here would appreciate an effective and efficient way to keep their cars clean," Van Decker said.

"I first had the idea in 2017, and spent a few years securing locations, working with local towns," Van Decker said, "Our first location in Sicklerville opened in March 2021."

The other Spark Car Wash outlets are in Woodland Park, and Mount Holly. Four new locations will open in Ledgewood, Lacey, Mount Holly and West Nyack, NY, in the coming months.

How is Spark environmentally conscious?

"We reclaim the water we use in our wash, catch it in underground tanks, filter and clean it using UV lights, and use it again," Van Decker said. "Around 75 to 80% of the water that we use in every wash is recycled."

Spark Car Wash will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 13 at the Perth Amboy location at which a portion of all proceeds will go to the Woodbridge Community Charity Fund. The celebration and fund-raising (20% of all proceeds) runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to SparkCarWash.com

