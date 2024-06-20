Fair 94°

Car Thief, Fraudster Extradited To PA From NJ Jail, Cops Say

An Easton woman is in the Northampton County jail for a car theft early this year, say Forks Township police. 

Penny Bellomi; Forks PD

 Photo Credit: Forks Twp. Police Dept.
Authorities said they were called about a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe at 5335 Kesslersville Road on Feb. 29. The victim, a New Jersey resident, also reported fraudulent transactions on a debit card that was left in the vehicle. 

Police used surveillance footage from the businesses where the transactions occurred to identify Penny Bellomi as a suspect, authorities said. 

A warrant for her arrest was issued in March on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and related counts, officials said. 

Bellomi, 46, was taken into custody in Warren County, New Jersey, and turned over to Forks police last Thursday, June 13. Court records show she posted bail and has a preliminary hearing on June 26. 

