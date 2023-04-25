Car Stolen In 2003, Bullets Found In South Jersey Woman's Possession At Meadowlands Motel: PD

Fair 44°

A woman driving a car stolen in 2003 was found with several handgun bullets inside of a Secaucus motel Monday morning, April 24, authorities said.

Cecilia Levine
A Secaucus officer was patrolling near the Red Roof Inn on the Meadowlands Parkway around 7:35 a.m., when he "randomly" accessed the registration of an unoccupied Kia Forte that was parked, but running in the parking lot, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The car had been stolen out of Newark in April 2003, and the driver — Doniesha Coar, 27 of Glassboro — was found inside the motel, Miller said.

During a search of her jacket, Coar was found in possession of several 9mm handgun bullets. She was placed under arrest and charged with receiving stolen property, and possession of handgun ammunition, authorities said.

Coar also had warrants out of Wood-Ridge, Atlantic County, Garfield, and Cranford. She was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

