Car Stolen From Woodland Park Involved In Gunpoint Robbery

At the intersection of Schley Street and Winans Ave, a silver BMW SUV stopped in the middle of the intersection, police said. As the driver of the Volkswagen attempted to avoid crashing into the BMW, a white Audi stopped behind the BMW, causing the Volkswagen to crash into it, police said.

The driver of the BMW made a U-turn and pulled behind the Volkswagen, police said. He went up to the driver of the Volkswagen, brandished a handgun and according to police, said, "You want to get killed, give me your money."

The driver of the Volkswagen exited the car and the suspect took his wallet, containing $50 in cash, police said. The occupants of the Audi and the suspect all got into the BMW and fled the scene, police said.

An investigation by police revealed the Audi had been stolen from Woodland Park.

