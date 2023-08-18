Car Seller Near GWB Says 'Buyers' Carjacked Him Instead: Fort Lee PD

The purported victim told officers responding to an 8:32 p.m. call Thursday, Aug. 18 outside the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home on Palisade Avenue that he “had listed a vehicle for sale online and agreed to meet with a possible buyer at a mutual location, which happened to be in Fort Lee,” Deputy Police Chief Edward Young said.

Young didn’t identify the types of vehicles.

However, an alert broadcast by police borough Thursday night described the car the robbers showed up in as a BMW M4 and the vehicle they carjacked as a BMW M5.

The purported victim told police that he was showing the car to two men who arrived in another vehicle when one of them pointed a handgun at him.

One of them drove off in his car, while the other sped away in the vehicle they arrived in, the deputy chief said Friday.

ANYONE who might have been in the area and seen anything, or has information that could help find or identify the robbers is asked to contact Fort Lee police detectives at (201) 592-3700.

