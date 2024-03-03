Car Meet Draws More Than 1,000 Vehicles To Paramus, Jams Route 17: Police

No incidents were reported -- other than a stretch of major congestion on the one day of the week when retail businesses In Bergen County are closed under blue laws.

The orderly gathering began shortly before 10 a.m. March 3 at the Paramus Town Square and Raymour & Flanigan parking lot on the northbound highway just before the Garden State Parkway overpass.

"In response to the situation, all available patrol units were dispatched to the scene to address the congestion and ensure public safety, "Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. "Mutual aid was also requested from neighboring towns due to the significant size of the rally."

"Through coordinated efforts, all vehicles were eventually dispersed from the properties," the chief added.

Police wrote a few summonses for traffic or equipment violations, Guidetti said.

Apart from that -- and the congested Sunday highway -- there were no unlawful incidents, he said.

JT43 has regularly posted YouTube videos of some of the vehicles at the meets: NJ Cars and Coffee

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.