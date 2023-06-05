Mostly Cloudy 75°

Canadian Visitor, 61, Struck Crossing River Road In Edgewater

A 61-year-old pedestrian from Canada sustained a possible broken leg along with a cut on his head when he was struck by a car on River Road outside City Place in Edgewater, authorities said.

The driver from Edgewater told police she swerved to avoid a jaywalker when her vehicle hit the pedestrian from Canada on River Road over the weekend.
Photo Credit: EDGEWATER PD
Jerry DeMarco
The driver, 36, from Edgewater, told police she had the green light while heading north on River Road at the intersection of Gorge Road shortly after midnight Sunday, June 4, Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.

A female suddenly darted across the street, the driver told police, so she swerved to avoid her -- then hit the victim, who was clad in dark clothing behind her, the lieutenant said.

The victim from Quebec told police that he was running across the street, too, when he was struck, Tibus said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the lieutenant said.

Police, meanwhile, are continuing an investigation.

