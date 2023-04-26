Callahan's Elusive Paramus Opening Taken Too Far Or Creating Buzz?

DeMiglio — whose grandfather Leonard "Artie" Castranni founded the original Callahan's in Fort Lee — has confirmed a new location is in the works. This week, he said it will be in Paramus.

But DeMiglio has yet to divulge an exact address or opening date, much to the chagrin of longtime patrons.

To some, it's irritating. To DeMiglio, it's all in good fun.

"I've been doing the same thing I've been doing in all of my openings — having everyone guess where they're going to be," said DeMiglio, whose Norwood shop closed nearly eight years ago. "People will have clarity soon."

DeMiglio has been teasing the new location ever since NorthJersey.com published a report on April 3 saying that a new one was on the way. The more people begged, the more DeMiglio seemed to withhold.

A Facebook post published Tuesday, April 25 caused particular controversy.

"Well we all wanna know because we all give a sheet," another commenter said.

Some accused DeMiglio of being evasive: "Im losing interest. Just tell us already."

Many loyal patrons noted they weren't particularly concerned with where the location would be. What mattered is that it's actually happening.

"It’s called having fun on social media," a fan countered. "Building the suspense. Getting your followers excited. Creating BUZZ. It’s good marketing and just a lil fun. Lighten up! ☀️🌭."

"Who cares where the locations are," another added. "Those of us who are true Callahans fans are ecstatic that not One but Two locations will be happening again. We travel from PA just for these awesome dogs! Can’t wait."

DeMiglio said the new location — err, locations — bring him full circle in life.

"When I can announce that, which will be very soon, I'm happy to provide happiness and product that people are demanding — well, threatening," he said with a laugh.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.