Cake Boss Buddy Valestro Dines At North Jersey Restaurant

The Cake Boss, that is.

Buddy Valastro, the star of the hit reality show "Cake Boss", visited Elia Mediterranean Restaurant on Saturday, July 15, the restaurant shared on its Facebook page. Valero, a Hoboken native, attended Ridgefield Park High School and took baking classes at Bergen County Technical High School.

This is not the restaurant's first brush with fame. Last year, they served the New York Yankees dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series. Aaron Judge even visited the kitchen to say thank you.

No word on what Valestro thought of dessert.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.