Bystander Saves Cop From 'Guillotine' Chokehold During Unruly NJ Mall Patron's Arrest

Michael Carberry was harassing shoppers at the Deptford Mall around 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, bringing police to the scene, Deptford Police Chief Joe Smith said.

Patrol Officer Anthony Gatto arrived and found Carberry on the second level of the mall. Carberry was asked to leave the property multiple times but refused, police said.

Carberry became confrontational over getting the boot from the mall, and so, Gatto tried to escort him out by the arm. However, Carberry shoved the officer's hand away and still refused to leave.

As Carberry was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass, he took a bladed "fighting stance" over Gatto, who tried to physically restraint him. However, Carberry employed a "Guillotine" chokehold on the officer, effectively cutting off blood and oxygen supply, the chief said.

That's when a good Samaritan intervened and helped the officer escape the chokehold, and get Carberry into handcuffs, authorities said.

Gatto suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated by Gloucester County EMS.

The ordeal happened just days after the funeral of Deptford Officer Bobby Shisler, who died two months after being shot by a civilian.

Carberry was formally charged with several offenses including: Criminal Attempt (Homicide), Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Defiant Trespass. Criminal charges are mere allegations of wrongdoing. Carberry was subsequently lodged in Salem County Jail.

