Bye, Bye, Bischoff's: Popular Teaneck Ice Cream Shop To Shutter Just After Hopeful Revival

Bischoff's, the Teaneck ice cream institution had reopened this summer as a pop-up after closing in 2022. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the longtime Cedar Lane shop it will close permanently on Sunday, Sept. 3 after nearly 90 years in business.

"We can't begin to express how painful this decision is for us," the confectionery wrote on social media. "Five generations of our family have treasured our role in this community."

Prior to re-opening this summer, Bischoff's had raised more than $10,000 on GoFundMe.

"We plan to put everything we can back into the community," they said. "After you shared your hearts for so many years, we owe you that."

Bischoff's stressed it had explored all avenues to remaining in business, but that this was it. It asked customers to be patient as employees deal with long lines, overwhelming crowds and the loss of their own jobs.

"Awww, I thought it was gonna make it," said one commenter on social media. "You guys gave all you could and more. This place will always hold a spot in my heart. I love the people, love the ice cream. We will all miss you!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"This is so sad," said another commenter. "The people want Bischoff's open and that’s clear. This is a huge loss and really saddens me. You guys are the best, and I so badly wanted to take my kids here one day. I’ll forever cherish my memories at Bischoffs 💔"

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.