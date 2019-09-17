Contact Us
Breaking News: Workers Burned In Explosion At Carlstadt Cosmetics Plant
Business

Zadie's Kosher Bake Shop Reopening After Car Plowed Through Storefront

Zadie's Bake Shop in Fair Lawn is reopening.
Zadie's Bake Shop in Fair Lawn is reopening. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (inset)/Zadie's

Popular Fair Lawn bakery Zadie's has announced its grand re-opening two months after a car plowed through the front of the store.

The fourth-generation, kosher bake shop known for its homemade challahs, crumb cakes and more will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

A grand re-opening ceremony is slated for Sunday.

The store, which opened at the location in 2005, has been fully-renovated and even boasts a fresh, pink paint job.

Stop by to try the roughelach, dozens of challah varieties, pies cakes and more.

Zadie's Bake Shop, 19-09 Fair Lawn Ave., Fair Lawn

