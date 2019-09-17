Zadie's Kosher Bake Shop Reopening After Car Plowed Through Storefront

Popular Fair Lawn bakery Zadie's has announced its grand re-opening two months after a car plowed through the front of the store.

The fourth-generation, kosher bake shop known for its homemade challahs, crumb cakes and more will be open on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

A grand re-opening ceremony is slated for Sunday.

The store, which opened at the location in 2005, has been fully-renovated and even boasts a fresh, pink paint job.

Stop by to try the roughelach, dozens of challah varieties, pies cakes and more.

Zadie's Bake Shop, 19-09 Fair Lawn Ave., Fair Lawn

