Yelp Releases 2019 List Of Top 50 Places To Eat In North Jersey

Gyros, hot pot, tacos and more: Yelp has released its annual list of top places to eat in North Jersey.

The website ranked businesses in the restaurant category using the total number of volume and ratings.

The top spot goes to Missy's Main Street Cafe in Rockaway, a run-down bar converted into a little cafe in August 2015. Not only does it feel like home, but Missy's dishing up some of the best diner classics in the state -- and for a fair price.

Missy's Main Street Cafe is serving up some of the best food in the state, according to Yelp. Missy's Main Street Cafe

The second best restaurant is Korai Kitchen , Jersey City's first Bangladeshi eatery. Peck Peck Chicken , a Korean fried chicken joint in Teaneck, snagged the third spot.

Other popular locales named to Yelp's report are Cyndia's (Totowa), Tim's Po-Boys and Wings (Hawthorne), Red White & Que (Kearny), Steve's Burgers (Garfield) and many more.

Click here for the full list.

