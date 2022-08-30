Write Breakup Letter To Wingstop, Maybe Win Free Sandwich

Wingstop wants you to break up with your routine lunch. The incentive? A free chicken sandwich.

The national wing chain is asking consumers to write a break-up letter to their tired, boring and mundane "lunch dates" for a chance to get their hands on Wingstop's crispy chicken sandwich, instead.

Those are hand sauced-and-tossed in a Lemon Pepper punch, OG Hot kick, Mango Habanero heat, or Hickory Smoked BBQ bliss to name a few – and are served with the brand's iconic ranch for dipping.

The first 100,000 fans to make their split official before September 5 will receive a code for a free Wingstop Chicken Sandwich. It's just that simple.

"The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage," said Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's Chief Revenue and Technology Officer.

"The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn't just come in one flavor – fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We're so confident in the product that we're incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop."

The brand prides itself on cooked-to-order, hand sauced-and-tossed products where each meal is specially crafted to guests' liking, and the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is no different. The sandwich is the full package, with a toasted bun and crunchy pickles, complementing whichever iconic flavor fans choose. And, what's more, the flavor experience is taken up a notch when dunked in a side of Wingstop's iconic scratch-made ranch.

Whether on the go for lunch or treating the family to Wingstop for dinner, the a la carte Wingstop Chicken Sandwich with a dip costs only $5.49. Fans craving the combo can get the sandwich and dip alongside hand-cut fries and a drink for just $7.99.

A break up has never been so easy, Wingstop promises. Click here to get writing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.