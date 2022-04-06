Woodbury Charlie Brown's Sets Reopening Date

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill has an opening date for its Woodbury location.

The casual restaurant will open on Monday, April 18 after extensive renovations, according to its updated Google Maps description. The eatery is located at 111 N. Broad St.

It describes itself as an easygoing chophouse with steaks, prime rib, seafood and an all-you-can-eat salad bar.

This is the company’s first reopening of the 13 locations that closed in 2020. Many shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

The Woodbury restaurant joins the Scotch Plains location as the only Charlie Brown’s in New Jersey.

