When One Deli Closes, Another Opens: Bambino's Comes To New Milford

When one deli closes, another one opens.

After Frankie's Deli closed last year, Bambino's Deli opened in its place.

The eatery is run by a pair of New Milford residents who requested anonymity -- longtime friends who have discussed the prospect of opening a deli for years.

"When we saw that Frankie's, which occupied the storefront for so many years and was a favorite of the area for such a long time closed down, as well as some other spots in the surrounding towns going out, things just lined up and we went for it," said a co-owner, who requested anonymity.

"We are happy to bring New Milford and the area a deli which serves great heroes and sandwiches using top of the line products like Boar's Head and Thumann's, on fresh artisan bread and quality ingredients from top to bottom in everything we make."

Bambino's offers dozens of sandwich options including staples "The Great Bambino," a stack of cold cuts and cheeses with all the extras, and "Frankie's Italian Combo," ham, cappicola, salami, Soppressata, sharp provolone, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot and sweet peppers, and oil and vinegar.

Bambino's Deli, 1037 River Road, New Milford.

