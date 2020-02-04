West Orange Whole Foods Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two West Orange Whole Foods employees have tested positive for coronavirus, reports say.

Both of the Prospect Avenue employees are in self-quarantine and the store has taken extra steps to sanitize the store "out of an abundance of caution," a company spokesperson said.

Whole Foods -- which is owned by Amazon and operates 21 New Jersey stores -- closes all of its locations two hours early each day for cleaning and sanitization.

At least five ShopRite employees were diagnosed with coronavirus and Paramus Trader Joe's closed after a worker tested positive.

