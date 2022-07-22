‘We’re Back:’ Hunterdon County Brewery Shuttered After Crash Sets Reopening Date

A popular Hunterdon County brewery that abruptly closed after being extensively damaged by a car will soon reopen for business.

Highrail Brewing Company on Main Street in High Bridge is set to reopen on weekends starting Saturday, July 23, the business announced on Facebook.

The brewery had been closed since Friday, June 24, when a car barreled through the three-story building and caused severe damage, DailyVoice.com reported.

While Highrail isn’t ready to resume crafting fresh beer just yet, the company hopes to sell the leftover beer that’s still in stock while being retrofitted to brew again.

In the meantime, they’ll be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, the post says.

“It’s going to be a while until everything is fully back to normal,” reads the post.

“…when a vehicle entered through the side window and tore through our taproom and brewing space, it destroyed about half of the furniture, a support beam and all four of our fermenters. The support beam was replaced almost immediately, but the furniture and brewery are still a work in progress.”

Growler and crowler fills remain unavailable during the brewery’s soft opening phase — taproom pours only.

But rest assured — the beer is “just as good as the last time you sipped it,” Highrail promises.

Scroll down to view a video of the rehab process and current taproom layout.

Highrail Brewing Company, 20 Main St., High Bridge, NJ 08829

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.