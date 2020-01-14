Website Names Wing Spots In Warren, Bergen Counties Among Best In NJ

North Jerseyans don't have to go far for some good chicken wings.

Website Big 7 Travel named four spots -- three in Bergen County, one in Warren County -- among the seven best wing spots in New Jersey.

"New Jersey chicken wings are among the best in the country," the site said, "so we set out to find where to find the best portions in the state."

Bergen County's spots on the list are MaMa Chicken in Palisades Park, New York Wing Factory in Fort Lee and Buffalo's in Wood-Ridge. Buck Hill Brewery and Restaurant in Blairstown also made the list.

Click here for the full article from Big 7 Travel.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.