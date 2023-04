Did somebody say free coffee?

Wawa Inc., in celebration of its 59th year in business, is serving all sizes of coffee free on Thursday, April 13.

Wawa expects to give away close to 2 million free cups of any-size coffee to customers at its nearly 1,000 stores, officials said.

In April 1964, Wawa entered the retail business by opening its first store in Folsom, PA.

