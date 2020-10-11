Wawa Approved In Wayne, 4 Other NJ Locations Opening Soon

Wawa is coming to Wayne.

The township's Planning Board on Monday unanimously approved plans for the convenience store and gas station at the former site of Nagel's Candy Barn on Route 23.

The 4,736-square-foot convenience store comes with eight fuel pumps with two dispensers each.

Nagel's Candy Barn closed in 2015 after the owner got sick, after nearly 60 years in business.

Several other Wawa stores are expected to open in the following locations, its website says:

Mount Holly: 570 Rancocas Road, Fall 2020

Eatontown: Route 35 Nr. Meridian Way, Winter 2021

Randolph: 502 Millbrook Ave., Winter 2021

Cranford, Rt. 28 & Carpenter Pl., Winter 2021

