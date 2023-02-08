Watch Them Make Mouthwatering Dishes At Central Taqueria

If you want to see tortillas being made from scratch and grilled, look no further than Central Taqueria.

The new Mexican restaurant officially opens on Friday, Feb. 17 at 61 South St. in Morristown.

Raul Santoyo, an investment banker for nearly 30 years, co-owns his first restaurant on which construction was just completed.

The cochinitas are cooked overnight and are extremely tender. "They're very, very, very tasty," Santoyo told Daily Voice.

"In Mexico, you see a lot of taquerias on every corner,'' Santoyo said. "All the concepts are from a modern facility in Mexico City."

The restaurant features an open kitchen where pastors and cochinitas are marinated and roasted. "It's an extremely clean and lively atmosphere," Santoyo said.

"We're going through inspections now and then we're good to go," Santoyo said.

