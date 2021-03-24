Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Car Plunges Down Embankment After Washington Township Driver, 65, Has Apparent Medical Episode
Business

Warren County Walmart Launches Online Pickup, Delivery Service

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Walmart on Rt. 57 in Hackettstown launched new pickup and delivery services March 23.
Walmart on Rt. 57 in Hackettstown launched new pickup and delivery services March 23. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One Warren County Walmart is optimizing customer convenience with new online ordering, pickup and delivery options.

The Hackettstown store on Route 57 launched the new services March 23, according to a Facebook post from its business page.

“Check grocery shopping off your to-do list right from your couch!” reads another recent post. “Just choose a pickup time or Next Day delivery in the Walmart app and our associates will load it into the trunk of your car for you!”

Unlike some other grocery delivery and pickup services, customers can rest assured that item prices remain consistent with those in stores and won't be marked up.

SNAP EBT can also be used when paying for Walmart pickup and delivery orders.

Click here for the full list of New Jersey Walmart stores offering delivery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.