Warren County Walmart Employee Stole Nearly $200K In Cash: Prosecutor

Mansfield Township Police
Mansfield Township Police Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police via Facebook

A Walmart worker in Warren County stole nearly $200,000 in cash, authorities charged.

Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham Rd. West in Mendham, is accused of stealing cash totaling $198,899 on at least 15 different occasions while working at the Walmart in Mansfield Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Tuttle was identified as a suspect after Walmart contacted local police with evidence of large amounts of cash going missing on various dates.

Tuttle was charged with second-degree theft by Mansfield Township Police on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and released on pre-trial monitoring pending a future court appearance.

