Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening

Cecilia Levine
Catch 22
Catch 22 Photo Credit: Tony Arzuaga

A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll.

Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

Some customers are raving about it already.

"We had breakfast here yesterday. Very good," one person said on Facebook. "Food was excellent and so was the service. We will be back!"

Owner Tony Arzuaga has been keeping followers up to speed with repairs on Facebook.

Catch 22 Diner, 1102 East Route 22, Phillipsburg.

