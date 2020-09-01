Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Struck By Bus On Route 120 In Carlstadt
Business

Walmart Launches 'Plus' In Challenge To Amazon Prime's Dominance

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Walmart will launch Plus on Sept. 15.
Walmart will launch Plus on Sept. 15. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: MikeMozart JeepersMedia

In a challenge to online shopping behemoth Amazon, Walmart is launching its own online retail delivery service.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Walmart unveiled Walmart Plus (Walmart+), a membership program that grants subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts, and no checkout lines, according to the mega retailer’s announcement.

Touted as a rival to Amazon Prime membership service, which offers free two-day deliveries, streaming, and video services, the Walmart program will cost $98 a year or $12.95 per month. It will become available on Sept. 15.

Walmart is promising Plus members free same-day delivery on a lot of items, including groceries, as long as the bill is $35 or more. Walmart already has a membership delivery service - Delivery Unlimited - which provides unlimited deliveries for a subscription fee. Those members will be transferred into the Plus program, Walmart officials said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.