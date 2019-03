Is it a Taylor ham or a pork roll? No matter which one, if you're from New Jersey, you know what we're talking about... and Daily Meal is calling it the best breakfast dish in the state . If you want the creme de la creme (or is it, ham de la ham?), head to Tops Diner in East Newark, the media outlet said. Well, what's it to ya? Vote below.

Poll Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll Taylor Ham Pork Roll Submit Vote View Results Current Results Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll Taylor Ham 96%

Pork Roll 4% Back to Vote

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.