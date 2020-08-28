Viva Margarita Relocating Cliffside Park Location

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Viva Margarita is moving to Anderson Avenue in Cliffside Park.
Viva Margarita is moving to Anderson Avenue in Cliffside Park. Photo Credit: Viva Margarita Instagram

Viva Margarita's new Cliffside Park location is days away from opening, an employee told Daily Voice.

The authentic Mexican restaurant on Lawton Avenue is expected to be relocating to 79 Anderson Ave., by the end of the summer.

The restaurant has two other locations in Wallington and Edgewater.

Menu items include tacos, enchiladas, tostadas, fajitas, traditional plates, chimichangas and more.

No specific opening date has been announced.

Viva Margarita, 79 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park

