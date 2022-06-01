Viva Margarita Opens New Location

Viva Margarita has opened its newest location.

The Hackensack outpost is located at 774 Main St.

The restaurant is open Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Founded in 2016, Viva Margarita "was established with the intention to introduce authentic Mexican cuisine to New Jersey and the tri-state area," its website says.

"Our mission is to have our customers experience the culinary traditions of authentic Mexican food in a beautiful and festive environment."

Viva Margarita has other locations in Edgewater, Cliffside Park and Wallington.

