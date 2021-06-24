Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Veteran, NJ National Guardswoman Transform PA Train Station Into Cafe

Nicole Acosta
Mad Anthony Wayne
Mad Anthony Wayne Photo Credit: Mad Anthony Wayne Facebook

A New Jersey National Guardswoman transformed a Pennsylvania train station into a cafe with the help of a longtime friend and veteran.

Sgt. First Class Melinda DiStefano and her husband, Anthony, enlisted Joe Lewis as their business partner for the cafe notably named after the general that the town is named after, CBS3 reports. 

Mad Anthony Wayne opened its doors three weeks ago, in the historic Wayne station which was built in the late 1800s.

The family-friendly cafe offers a full espresso bar, handmade gelato, local baked goods, Italian sodas, and refreshers.

Click here for the full report by CBS3.

