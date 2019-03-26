Vegan Wayne Cafe Has CBD-Infused Options

A new plant-based eatery opening in Wayne is chock full of CBD-infused menu options.

Planted Eats -- owned by a pair of friends and yoga instructors -- will be offering holistic counseling, detox and cooking workshops, along with CBD cooking parties at its Berdan Avenue location, according to its website.

Menu items include quinoa-oat bowls, superfood crepes, salads, a variety of toast options, baked goods, kombucha on-tap and more.

A Hackensack location is also in the works, the cafe said.

Planted Eats : 61 Berdan Ave., Wayne, ​(201) 487-8787 ( INSTAGRAM )

