'Vastly Underrated' Walk-Up Elizabeth Hot Dog Joint Named Best In NJ

An iconic Elizabeth hot dog joint was crowned the best hot dog spot in New Jersey.

Tommy's Italian Sausage & Hot Dogs, born in 1969, serves its dogs from the walk-up window on 2nd Avenue.

Tommy's dogs are "vastly underrated," the article says.

"Created in Newark during a very different time, this isn’t so much your standard dog, but rather a nearly complete meal, served up in half a loaf of the locally favored pizza bread," the rundown reads.

"In goes an all-beef dog or an Italian sausage (or one of each, that’s totally acceptable), plus an abundance of peppers and onions, plus a mound of thinly sliced fried potatoes."

Tommy's Italian Sausage & Hot Dogs, 900 2nd Ave., Elizabeth

