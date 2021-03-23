Upscale Mexican Restaurant Coming To Clifton

An upscale Mexican restaurant and bar is coming to Clifton.

Bitol Mexican Kitchen and Handcrafted Cantina will open on April 1.

The owners have more than two decades of experience in the restaurant industry, with establishments across New York and New Jersey.

Head chef Julieta Vallesteros studied at the French Culinary Institute and worked as the executive chef of several Mexican restaurants.

According to BoozyBurbs, she has also been a guest consultant chef on several cooking shows including "Iron Chef America," "Gordon Ramsey's "Kitchen Nightmares" and more.

Bitol promises "high quality service and excellent food, mixing traditional ingredients in a modern unforgettable and enjoyable atmosphere and décor."

Brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks are being offered.

Bitol Mexican Kitchen, 101 Bloomfield Ave., Clifton

