UPDATE: New Owners Of Hunterdon County Bowling Property Intend To Keep Alley Open

Bowling lovers, rejoice: a beloved Hunterdon County alley will stay open despite a transfer of property ownership.

West Hunterdon Lanes LLC on Route 12 in Frenchtown first stated in a Jan. 8 Facebook post that the alley would close on April 30 and that the new owners’ plans were unclear.

In a Jan. 18 update, however, the business shared a letter they had received from the property’s new owners, longtime commercial window and door company, Panoramic Window & Door Systems, Inc.

The company’s owners, the Lynch and Nagy families, stated in the letter that they had changed their minds about the property’s utilization after visiting the bowling alley themselves.

“Our goal is to consolidate our offices and warehouse under one roof and that’s how we stumbled upon the West Hunterdon Lanes property,” the letter says.

“Our original intent was to run our business out of the main building, but after visiting the bowling alley and seeing it operate, we were very pleased with the atmosphere and immediately began exploring other options.”

The families now plan to construct a secondary building for their company on the property in order to keep the bowling alley open.

“Our new goal is to build a warehouse on the property for our business, while keeping the bowling alley operational,” the letter concludes.

“We understand the importance of having an establishment like West Hunterdon Lanes in our community and pending township approvals, we are excited to announce that we would like to keep the bowling alley operational after April 30, 2022!”

While the alley will remain open, its original owners, Bob and Tonya Reese, clarified in a comment on the post that they will no longer be the owners.

“Unfortunately it will not be our business anymore,” the comment says. “I am glad the community will still have a place to go.”

Follow West Hunterdon Lanes, LLC on Facebook for the latest updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.