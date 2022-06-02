Contact Us
UPDATE: Car Slams Into Front Of Hunterdon County Building (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
A car slammed into the front of a Hunterdon County building, authorities said. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the Raritan Town Square complex near Lowe's in Raritan Township and found a car that barreled through the front of the building just before 6:30 a.m., the department said.

The car initially plowed through Edward Jones before taking a right into Dockside restaurant, authorities said.

The driver and passenger were unharmed and refused medical attention.

The scene was cleared in about 40 minutes following a thorough check of the structure by the township building department.

Click here to view additional photos from the crash scene.

The investigation was handled by the Raritan Township Police Department.

