A Trader Joe's grocery is slated to open in Denville by the end of the summer, local officials told the Daily Record.

The store signed a lease agreement with the Shoppes at Union Hill, Mayor Tom Andes said, adding that some final details still needed to be ironed out.

Trader Joe's has 13 locations in the state, including in Edgewater, Wayne, Westfield and Clifton.

