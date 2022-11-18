Top-Rated South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Decent Review From Barstool's Portnoy

A South Jersey pizzeria named one of the state's best by several outlets got a visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy.

"I mean it's good, I would never complain about it," Portnoy said after sampling the square pie from Brooklyn Original in Haddon Heights.

He rated it a 7.3

Despite the shop boasting its famous square pie, customers said the CEO actually got the "wrong one." Portnoy tried two other styles, which he also gave similar ratings.

Click here to watch the full One Bite review.

