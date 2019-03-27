Tony Boloney's Aims For April Opening In Jersey City

Tony Boloney's -- well-known for its over-the-top pizzas and massive subs -- is opening a Jersey City location in the near future.

The restaurant currently has locations in Hoboken and Atlantic City and has confirmed a new spot on Jersey City's Grove Street. No opening date has been set, but the restaurant is shooting for a mid-April opening, owners told Daily Voice.

Tony Boloney's boasts an extensive menu (with vegan options) and daily pizza specials that cost up to $90 per pie, and slices are $10.

You may have seen the eatery on the Travel Channel (Best Places to Pig Out), Food Network, The Today Show (and many more). You also may recognize some of its mouthwatering creations from social media, including the taco pizza -- a pie topped with dozens of tacos -- or the ramen noodle pizza.

Tony Boloney's: 363 Grove St., Jersey City AND 263 1st St., Hoboken

