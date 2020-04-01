Toilet Paper Pizza Comes With Toilet Paper Roll At Bergen County Restaurant

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses to get creative -- and that's exactly what this Hillsdale eatery is doing.

Hold My Knots, which touts itself as the originator of the Garlic Knot Slider, is giving away one roll of toilet paper with every toilet paper pie ordered.

"We’ve done other pizza art designs before for customers," Hold My Knots told Daily Voice, "so why not give a toilet paper pie a try?"

Coming up with the design was an artistic process using ricotta cheese and black olives.

"We just looked up different images of toilet paper on Google and then kind of drew it out on the dough with a knife," shop owners told Daily Voice. "[We] then started placing the black olives to shape the roll."

The pie must be pre-ordered by calling the shop at (201) 666-0706.

Bugs Bunny Pie from Hold My Knots Hold My Knots

Minion pie from Hold My Knots Hold My Knots

Shrek pie from Hold My Knots Hold My Knots

