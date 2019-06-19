Times Changing In Butler With Burger King Demolition

Times are changing in Butler with the demolition of Burger King.

The Route 23 fast food joint that locals spent years eating and hanging out at came down last Wednesday to make room for a new strip mall.

Residents lamented the news in a Facebook group, remembering fire department carnivals in the parking lot and the burgers that fueled late nights out.

Construction will soon begin on a 5,000-square-foot Panera Bread, 5,000-square-foot Wawa and 14,900-square-foot CVS pharmacy, the DailyRecord says.

The CVS and Panera will both have drive-thru windows.

Local officials anticipated a fall opening.

