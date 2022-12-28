This New Jersey Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says

Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners across the US and dozens in New Jersey on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for the Garden State, flavortown is in Linden.

"You can get some delicious, homemade diner classics in New Jersey at Johnny Prince's Bayway Diner in Linden," the site says.

"It's a casual joint serving up well known diner staples, but locals call it 'a special place.' And Guy Fieri once called it one of his favorite stops on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (per an interview with The Street)."

Mashed suggests the Monster Burger or the Philly Cheese Steak.

Click here for the full list from Mashed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.