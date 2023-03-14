This Cafe Has Best Pie In NJ, Yelp Says

Apple, pumpkin or banana cream — there are plenty of flavors to choose from and even more pies to sample in New Jersey.

There's just one, though, that Yelp says is better than all the rest.

Pie Lady Cafe in Moorestown was ranked the best pie place in New Jersey, according to the website's list of Best Pie in Every State.

And when you go, you've just got to try the Cherry Almond Pie, Yelp says.

Family owned, the Pie Lady Cafe was founded in 2008 out of a labor of love, its website says. While it all started with pie, the menu boasts all types of baked goods — Yelpers particularly love the scones.

Pie Lady Cafe, 9 East Main St., Moorestown.

Click here for the full list from Yelp.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.