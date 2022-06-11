Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review

Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey.

Portnoy opens the review for Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove by noting his hoodie felt a little small, despite being a size large. The, he burned his mouth on the thin-crust pie.

"I just burned my face," Portnoy says after his first bite outside of the Pompton Avenue restaurant, open for two decades. "Things are going from bad to worse."

Davey Pageviews ultimately gave the pizza a 7.3 — lower than the 8.2 given by customers on the One Bite website — then was coaxed into sampling the gelato next door at Sonny's Frozen Desserts by children watching him yet.

Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant, 597 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove.

